A second chance prom is happening at a local West Virginia college that features a national miss comedy drag queen.

The pride club & diversity committee at West Liberty is presenting a second chance prom: A Night Under The Stars.

The event will feature the 2018 National Miss Comedy Drag Queen Dixie Surewood.

A Night Under The Stars will be on Friday, March 31 at Blatnik Gym from 7 pm-12 am and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $5 for 1 and $8 for 2. This event is open to the public.

Dixie Surewood will have performances at 9 pm and 10 pm with royalty being crowned at 10:30 pm.

You can purchase tickets by emailing EJBeatty@westliberty.edu or PrideclubWLV@Gmail.com

Music will be provided with snacks and drinks available.