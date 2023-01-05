WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty University is offering new leadership and a fresh start ahead of the 2023 spring semester.

On Thursday morning, faculty and staff gathered together at the ASRC complex under the leadership of interim president Cathy Monteroso who delivered the State of the University address with a welcome speech followed by an overview of campus achievements on her very first day as interim president.

It is also important to mention she is West Liberty’s first female interim president.

Monteroso shared important information in an effort to celebrate the new year and the spring semester.

Some of those highlights included an undergraduate degree tuition freeze for 2022-2023, the end of COVID-19 emergency protocol and the good news that their student athletes scored a 3.21 average this past fall.

I believe in West Liberty. I believe in everything it has to offer and I am proud to represent such a strong institution and I just can’t wait to get started. I can’t wait for students to get here. Cathy Monteroso, WLU Interim President & Interim Provost

Monteroso says the university plans to make a provost selection by the end of January and they are hoping to select a president sometime in June.

Faculty and staff also participated in breakout sessions that addressed all areas of the campus and then they enjoyed a nice lunch in the Bear’s Den.

Thursday’s event took place ahead of the students return to the classroom this Monday, January 9th.