The West Liberty Hilltoppers go down in the National Championship game against their former coach Jim Crutchfield and the Nova Southeastern Sharks.

West Liberty lost the men’s basketball championship 111- 101.

Crutchfield’s team wins the National Championship by going undefeated this season with a 36-0 record. The Sharks are the 6th team in NCAA history to go undefeated and win the National Championship.

The Sharks also broke the NCAA record for most points in a Championship game with 111 points.

Former Hilltopper Will Yoakum led the way for the Sharks with 31 points.

West Liberty was called for four flagrant fouls, three in the second half, during the game. They also were called with two technical fouls in the second half.

One of the flagrant fouls was a flagrant two that sent West Liberty starter Ben Sarson out of the game.

West Liberty also lost starter Malik McKinney to foul trouble.

Bryce Butler led the Hilltoppers with 32 points.

This was West Liberty’s second appearance in the National Championship game in school history, The Hilltoppers lost in 2014, coached by Crutchfield, when they lost to Central Missouri, 84-77.