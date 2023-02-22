West Liberty says they have safety concerns over the campus carry bill if it should become a law in West Virginia and sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice saying they unanimously passed a resolution.

President Dr. Cathy Monteroso released the following statement on Senate Bill 10 on January 23:

“West Liberty University is following the discussion on Senate Bill 10, which would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on our college campuses. The issue is complex and while our administration respects the Second Amendment, we are concerned about the additional safety measures and expenses that would be required to enforce this bill while maintaining our current level of campus security. “West Liberty University employs a professional Campus Police force that is trained and armed, and available 24-7. These professional officers work hard to ensure that each student, employee and visitor is safe and feels welcome. We want to remain a safe and welcoming campus to our students and employees. We ask the legislature to proceed cautiously on this important matter.” President Dr. Cathy Monteroso

On January 26 West liberty Student Government President Sydney Burkle released the following statement:

“The Student Government Association is in agreement with both President Dr. Cathy Monteroso and Police Chief Ron Fox. Key points are that with the addition of concealed weapons on campus, the concern is that there is a lack of a way to monitor and control the weapons and that would be an issue. Additionally, the well-documented mental health crisis in society, especially among college-aged students, poses a threat to the idea of allowing students to have weapons, even if concealed, on our campus. While the right to bear arms is important to our students, we feel that the West Virginia Legislature should reconsider this bill before moving forward.” West liberty Student Government President Sydney Burkle

West Liberty then sent the following letter to Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday after the Campus Self-Defense Act passed both the House and Senate in West Virginia:

At its regular monthly meeting on February 21, 2023, the Faculty Senate of West Liberty University unanimously passed the following resolution: Whereas, Senate Bill 10/House Bill 2519, the “Campus Self Defense Act,” contains provisions which would eliminate the authority of institutional boards of governors to restrict or regulate the carrying of concealed weapons in certain circumstances or areas of an institution of higher education; and Whereas, in the 2008 case of District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion, “The Court’s opinion should not be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on … laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings… “ Whereas, Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson and James Madison supported a rule prohibiting firearms on the campus of the University of Virginia, providing valuable insight into the strong historical precedent of gun-free college campuses in the United States; and, Whereas, nearly 30 American Scholarly Societies worry that campus carry laws “introduce serious safety threats on college campuses with a resulting harmful effect on students and professors;” and Whereas, the American Federation of Teachers, the Association of American Colleges and Universities, the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, and the American Association of University Professors, in a joint statement, have rejected the notion that “campus carry” laws make campuses safer and called for the repeal of these laws where they exist and oppose new legislation; and, Whereas, at least 5 presidents of WV universities have voiced opposition to SB 10/HB 2519, noting, among other issues, that the possession of firearms on the grounds of a University by non-emergency personnel may adversely affect the University including, but not limited to, public health impacts, the recruitment and retention of students, faculty, and staff, as well as the cost of compliance, The Faculty Senate of West Liberty University opposes Senate Bill 10/House Bill 2519 (the so-called “Campus Self Defense Act”) and calls upon the West Virginia Legislature and Governor Jim Justice to leave decisions about important rules relating to campus safety to institutional boards of governors.” Robert Gall, Ph.D. – Faculty Senate Chair

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice said he would sign the campus carry bill ‘in seconds’ once it lands on his desk.