HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two universities are announcing plans for an additional flight school.

Marshall and West Liberty Universities are adding an additional location for Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School at West Liberty University’s campus.

Classes at West Liberty University are expected to begin in the fall of 2024.

“Noe goes on to say that “We are looking forward to collaborating with West Liberty and working towards making the state of West Virginia synonymous with Aviation anytime it’s mentionend continue our deep-rooted traditional roots in this field by creating the platform to the the premier location for training future aviators in the country” Bill Noe | Chief Aviation Officer | Marshall University

Marshall’s aviation program officially opened in the fall of 2021 semester and will help meet the nation’s projected significant need for commercial pilots over the next 20 years. Its ground and flight courses lead to a sears of FAA certifications and prepare graduates to become commercial pilots. When in full operation, the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 450 students and produce some 80 commercial pilots annually.