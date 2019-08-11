Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

2 ambulance first responders die in West Virginia crash

West Virginia News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_1517593344699.jpg.jpg

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Two first responders have died in a crash involving their ambulance and a semi-truck in West Virginia.

Jan-Care Ambulance spokesman Paul Seamann tells WVNS-TV that the early morning crash involving one of the company’s ambulances happened Saturday, killing the two emergency medical technicians inside. Authorities say the crash occurred in Nicholas County.

Seamann says there was no patient on board and the two EMTs were returning to their station from a hospital-to-hospital transfer in Morgantown.

The company is not releasing the names of the victims because their families have not yet been notified.

___

Information from: WVNS-TV, http://www.cbs59.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter