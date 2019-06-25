Canadian man wanted on rape charges of WV woman caught at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A Toronto man suspected of raping a woman in West Virginia was caught at the Atlanta airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 34-year-old Jordan Anthony Doswell was identified as a fugitive Sunday and arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Doswell broke into a woman’s home in Huntington, West Virginia in September and raped her.

The outlet says Doswell is a “special constable” in Canada. Special constables are generally auxiliary officers tasked with security or peacekeeping duties. A Toronto police statement Tuesday says Doswell is not a police employee “but does work for Toronto Community Housing which is based in Toronto, Ontario.”

Doswell remains in the Clayton County Jail awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

