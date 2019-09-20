Fairmont Regional Medical Center official responds to layoffs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTRF) — 25 employees have recently been let go from Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

According to hospital officials, the layoffs include a variety of non-direct patient care positions within the administrative functions department.

Alecto Healthcare Executive Vice President says this is an effort to fortify the medical center.

It’s a big push in healthcare across the country to provide care as efficient as you can. As part of that, you see declining reimbursements from payers in both medicare, medicaid and commercial payers like a Blue Cross, Humana. They are always trying to become more efficient. That’s the big debate we have in healthcare and as we look to become more efficient, we look to control our costs. Michael Sarrao of Alecto Healthcare

Officials added they are continuing to recruit nurses at the hospital.