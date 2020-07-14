Former VA hospital employee charged with murdering patients at Clarksburg medical center

UPDATE 12:20 p.m. 7/14/2020: U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) has released a statement regarding the charges against former Clarksburg VA Hospital employee Reta Mays:

“Our veterans should always feel safe and cared for at our VA hospitals. Period. The situation at the Clarksburg VA was sickening and deeply troubling. It is unacceptable in any setting. My heart breaks for the families of these veterans, and I know I speak for all West Virginians when I say that we are astounded that something like this could happen. The families of these victims deserve answers, and today’s news will help bring some closure to what has been a long and painful journey. Going forward, it is important that we make sure our veterans receive the best care possible, feel safe while receiving care at our West Virginia VA medical facilities, and tragedies like this never, ever happen again.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who tragically lost a Veteran and have had to endure this injustice. While overdue, today justice is finally being served. I hope today’s announcement brings some semblance of peace to their hearts and to the families who are still uncertain about the fate of their Veterans. Today’s news confirms that the nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center murdered Veterans under her care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will not stop until we determine how this could have happened, and ensure it never happens again. Our Veterans deserve world-class care and their families deserve peace of mind at every step of the way.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A former VA hospital employee in Clarksburg has been charged with seven counts of second-degree murder and one county of assault with intent to murder in the suspicious deaths of military veterans being treated inside that hospital.

Federal charging documents allege former employee Reta P. Mays was injecting patients with insulin even though they were not diabetic and causing their deaths. Mays was not authorized by anyone to give these shots. Last fall, an attorney for many of the victims’ families called it a betrayal of those who defended this country.

“They put their lives at risk for us. they served their country. And they deserve the very best and they didn’t get it. And it’s hard to imagine the disappointment and the betrayal that these families feel,” said attorney Tony O’Dell on September 12, 2019.

A few months ago WOWK 13 News was the first media outlet to publicly identify Mays of Reynoldsville.

Details of the charges and investigation will be revealed at a 3 p.m. news conference in Clarksburg conducted by Bill Powell, the United States attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.