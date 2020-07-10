Gov. Justice threatens to shutdown reopening if people don’t comply with mask order

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice threatened to shut the state down again — and starting in Monongalia County — if citizens do not comply with the mandatory mask order.

Justice made the remarks during his Friday, July 10, 2020, press conference.

“Do you think I want to do this? It is the last thing I want to do. We have got to wear our masks,” Justice said.

Justice made the remarks partially due to the outbreak in Monongalia County. The county has 416 confirmed by lab test cases and 14 probable cases as of 10 a.m. July 10, 2020.

“As far as Mon County goes, we have to be looking now at closing the bars, we have to be looking at closing indoor dining unless we get a real movement in our direction,” Justice said.

Justice said if the positive virus cases continue to trend higher over the weekend, he is going to move to shut down our bars and in-dining in restaurants.

“I’m not ready yet to do that and impose that level of additional hardship,” Justice said.

Justice says one possible way to enforce the mandate is allowing local health departments to suspend the license of any business found to be non-compliant with the order.