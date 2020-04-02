Gov. Justice’s coal companies to pay $5M in fines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Governor . Jim Justice’s coal companies have agreed to pay more than $5 million for thousands of mine safety violations,.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the governor’s companies have repeatedly failed to pay off fines on nearly 2,300 violations committed since 2014.

Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion by way of a vast umbrella of coal and agricultural businesses.

Justice’s lawyers say they’ve always been willing to pay the penalties. The announcement comes as Justice runs for a second term as governor.