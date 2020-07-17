NEW DETAILS: Four mine employees suffer burns in explosion

LOGAN, WV (WVNS) — 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020: Officials with the State of West Virginia released more information about an explosion in Logan County which injured four people. It happened during a cookout at the Greenbrier Minerals Saunders Prep Plant.

One person was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. The other three were taken to Logan Regional Medical Center. Of those, two are now released.

Since the accident happened at a mining site, the investigation is being handled by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. The tank was taken for testing. The State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.

ORIGINAL STORY– 4:35 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020: Logan County dispatchers have confirmed an explosion at a prep plant on Thursday, July 16, 2020. It happened in the Buffalo Creek area.

The explosion happened at around 2:30 p.m. at a Coronado Coal Preparation Plant. Officials said it was a propane tank explosion. There were four people who had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Logan County Emergency Ambulance Company responded to the call. 59News is following this story and will bring more details as they become available.