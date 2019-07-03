Hazardous waste spill closes roads in Wheeling for 24-48 hours

UPDATE: 3:26PM (07-03-19)

Road closures will remain in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours as multiple cleanup crews work to remove waste oil that was spilled on various roads throughout the city of Wheeling. Cleanup crews will be working through the evening and night until the waste is removed.

Major areas that will be closed are:

-18th Street on ramp to WV Route 2

-26th Street off ramp to Center Wheeling

-Interstate 470 Westbound on ramp

-Interstate 470 Eastbound off ramp (coming from Ohio)

-Interstate 470 Eastbound will be down to ONE LANE from the WV Route 2 area to the I-470 baseball fields.

The public is reminded to NOT drive through the posted road closed signs or barricades. Law enforcement will issue citations if signs are ignored.

A truck leaking hazardous waste oil has created a Hazmat situation in Wheeling.

— Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) July 3, 2019

The hazard starts at Peninsula street to 16th street & Chapline street to the 26th street I-470 collector onto I-470 Eastbound.

Roads will be closed throughout morning and afternoon

The driver of the truck has been issued two citations for having an unsecured load, one under state code, a second under federal code.

The Wheeling Fire Department and Ohio County EMA officials are on scene

