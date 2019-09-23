West Virginia in jeopardy of losing greyhound racing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginians could be without greyhound racing at casinos in the near future.

A bill expected to be presented during the 2020 state legislature would eliminate greyhound racing.

Republican Senate President, Mitch Carmichael, voiced his approval of the bill in an article published last Tuesday.

Senate President Carmichael believes the money used to financially support the greyhound racing industry could be better invested in roads and education.

However, there are some lawmakers who argue that ending greyhound racing would come with severe complications.

Democratic Delegate, Shawn Fluharty, says about 1,700 jobs would be affected by the demise of greyhound racing in the state.