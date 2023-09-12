CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The alleged West Virginia State Police whistleblower, Joseph Comer, has been fired, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Comer was served with a Notice of Intent to Discipline on Tuesday, the WVSP said in a press release. The notice details the West Virginia State Police’s intent to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment with the department.

Comer turned himself in last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a bond violation. Comer is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation against the mother of his child in Ritchie County. He has pleaded not guilty to all wrongdoing. Comer has been on administrative leave with the WVSP since February 23, 2023 when he was initially arrested for those charges.

The decision to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment was made following lengthy investigations, says the WVSP.

