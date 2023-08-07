CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) called for a special legislative session on Sunday to clarify many issues including personal property tax payments of vehicles and the designation of Summersville Lake as West Virginia’s first new state park in more than 30 years.

During a media briefing Monday, 7News reporter and anchor Kathryn Ghion asked the governor about the status of the West Virginia State Police investigation and hiring incentives for state corrections officers.

Justice addressed the idea of a bill being proposed to place security cameras at police facilities as part of a reform move.

Justice said he was “disappointed” with what happened with the scandal at the West Virginia State Police, but says troopers are often the first people we call when we are in need. Multiple women have filed lawsuits claiming harassment and other issues.

“In an organization with 600 to a thousand folks, there could be bad eggs. And we need to react and do something about it, and we’re doing exactly that, but we should also recall the good that these folks deliver to us everyday.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice added that reforms are happening at the West Virginia State Police.

“We need to correct what has happened, and we’re on our way to getting that done.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Justice also told 7News that he is strongly committed to attracting more people to careers in corrections in West Virginia.

He said he advocated for better wages for corrections officers over two legislatures since he thinks the pay is too low now, especially in the Eastern Panhandle where the cost of living is higher.