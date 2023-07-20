(WTRF) – The investigations into the West Virginia State Police over allegations of widespread misconduct continue, and a new wrinkle to the case was unveiled on Wednesday.

The new superintendent of the WVSP, Jack Chambers, revealed that the hidden camera that may have filmed both adult and underage women is now being investigated Federally.

We spoke to West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the Federal response. She thinks that to this point Governor Jim Justice has been aggressive, and needs to continue to be.

“I think when you see something like this it tends to grow, and we see that in this situation, and so I think the Governor has to be aggressive and punitive, and, you know, clean house when he needs to.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Senator Capito says that it is critical that trust in the West Virginia State Police is restored since it is an important institution across the Mountain State.

She also says she knows many men and women who have served in the WVSP over the years, and that this situation has been difficult for them to watch unfold.