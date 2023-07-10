MARION COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The man who claims to be the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) whistleblower, Joseph Comer, appeared in Marion County Family Court on Monday after the mother of his child asked to drop a domestic violence protection order against him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a court filing obtained by 13 News, the woman testified that she is, “not in fear for her safety. Additionally, she desires to have [Comer] resume his parenting time with the parties’ child.”

The judge granted the request and terminated the domestic violence protection order.

Comer is still charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation against the same woman in Ritchie County. He has pleaded not guilty to all wrongdoing.

Moye and Comer have maintained that the charges were payback because Comer previously brought attention to misconduct in the top ranks of the State Police by writing a five-page anonymous letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers. The letter detailed allegations of sexual assaults, thefts and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the state police academy.

Moye said he will be trying to get the criminal charges dismissed by the Ritchie County Prosecutor. Once that is dealt with, he said they will be pursuing a civil case against the state police.

“It’s nothing but a false arrest, false accusations,” he said. “So, as soon as this is over with, we will be preceding with a civil case.”

13 News has reached out to West Virginia Homeland Security for comment; however, they have not responded. The State Police have declined to comment at this time.