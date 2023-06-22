VIDEO: Lawsuits against West Virginia State Police will name ‘who did what’ at Academy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit filed in May alleges the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) violated women’s rights by setting up a hidden camera in the Academy locker room.



The suit, Talia Divita v. West Virginia State Police, said Divita worked for the WVSP since January 2003. In September 2015, it said Divita was assigned to the Crime Against Children Division of the WVSP.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION: TIMELINE

At the same time, the suit said Divita began working out at the academy weight room and gym and continued to do so until September 2017 when she was assigned to the West Virginia Turnpike.

The lawsuit claimed Divita and others were filmed by a camera placed inside the women’s locker room by a West Virginia State Police supervisor. The suit said the camera was pointed at the showers in the locker room.

Three members of the WVSP viewed the footage, the suit claimed. The footage was later destroyed by WVSP members, which included one supervisor, according to the suit.

The suit said the former Superintendent of the WVSP, Jan Cahill, became aware of the recordings and the alleged destruction of the flash drive that contained the recordings in 2020. It said the WVSP did not discipline employees for filming and keeping footage from the recordings, nor did they tell people who could have been filmed in the locker room. On March 21, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff, Brian Abraham, said that “high-ranking individuals at the State Police destroyed evidence,” the suit said.

The lawsuit is alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, gender discrimination, harassment, intentional spoliation of evidence, invasion of privacy, negligence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, promotion and retention, and negligent training.

Nexstar’s WOWK reached out to the WVSP and Divita’s attorney, John-Mark Atkinson, but did not hear back. However, in the past, the WVSP said they cannot speak about active investigations or litigation that is ongoing.