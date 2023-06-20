The West Virginia State Police will now face legal action for a third time after a notice was sent to West Virginia State Police Headquarters in South Charleston regarding hidden cameras and other abuses that happened at the State Police Academy.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: Timeline

Attorney Teresa Toriseva from Toriseva Law says an additional 18 women who attended or visited the West Virginia State Police Academy claim the West Virginia State Police created a toxic and hostile environment. According to Toriseva, some women claim they were sexually abused and assaulted at the Academy while others have claimed they were unlawfully videotaped or photographed in the women’s locker facilities.

According to the notice, the additional 18 women attended the West Virginia State Police Academy between the years 1994 and the present day. 13 were adults at the time with five being minors of the Junior Trooper Academy.

In total, Toriseva is representing 67 individuals with potential claims against the West Virginia State Police.

According to a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer, a member of the WV State Police, to state lawmakers, Governor Jim Justice, and the office of the Attorney General on February 16, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy. Toriseva says her clients and other female Junior Trooper program attendees accessed and used the female locker room at the Academy during the time the anonymous letter states the cameras were in use. Toriseva also says the taping of the females in the Academy did not end until 2020, the same time the Junior Trooper Program was discontinued in 2020.

On March 20, West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned from his position and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Jack Chambers to the position.

The governor calls these allegations a violation of women’s rights, saying a women’s locker room should be considered a “safe place,” and urged Chambers to get to the bottom of the situation.

”We don’t need to turn our back on the whole because the bad actors are the few. We need to do our job to develop a real confidence that the people are satisfied that we did our job. But we don’t ever need to forget who brought us to the dance too and I say that in slang, but we owe a lot of gratitude to our state police,” Governor Justice told 7News.

According to Toriseva, the women say they have suffered anxiety, humiliation, annoyance, inconvenience, invasion of privacy, emotional distress, pain, suffering, mental anguish, loss of ability to enjoy life and other damages.

(Video in the story shows previous investigation coverage from 7News)