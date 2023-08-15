DUNBAR, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it never happens again.

Those words come from the West Virginia State Police about changes it’s making in response to allegations that surfaced over recent months.

7News took an exclusive look inside of the West Virginia State Police Academy to see how it’s changing to better the training process.

Some of those changes are in direct response to alleged behavior at the Academy in the past. Others officials say needed to be made for long periods of time and can now be done under the new administration.

Major Jim Mitchell, Chief of Staff of the West Virginia State Police said the law enforcement agency is re-doing its camera system at the Academy. Soon there will be 60 new cameras giving them access to nearly every area of the facility.

West Virginia State Police are also implementing changes to help female trainees.

At the beginning of each class, each female participant meets with the executive staff so they know they have a place to go if something were to happen. There is also a female staff member that resides with the female students.

Major Mitchell said he thinks the Academy’s improvements will help make sure the same alleged incidents don’t happen again.

“State Police has been an agency for over 100 years. We haven’t survived over 100 years because we’ve never had problems. We have survived over 100 years because we know how to deal with these problems. We hate that it happened. It breaks her heart. It’s not fair. It’s not just that anyone ever has to be mistreated and what we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it never happens again.” Major Jim Mitchell, Chief of Staff, West Virginia State Police

While safety is a concern, the West Virginia State Police also changed some of the training to make sure participants are challenged both academically and physically and are under stress for a shorter period of time.

