Two women have come forward and spoken out publically for the first time after a lawsuit has been filed against the West Virginia State Police for allegedly hiding cameras in the locker rooms and showers filming adults and underage women.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION: TIMELINE

In an interview with CNN, Brenda Lesnett and Megan Talkington said they were “shocked” “appalled” and got angrier the more they thought about the alleged recordings.

“Am I going to have to deal with this the rest of my life? Ten years from now is it going to show up on the dark web?” Lesnett said to CNN.

The first official lawsuit against the West Virginia State Police came from an unnamed woman, known as Jane Doe No. 1 who is a current employee of the West Virginia State Police.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe No.1 claims she used the female shower and locker rooms at the training academy and, unknown to her, there was a hidden camera that videotaped her. Jane Doe No.1 claims she did not give permission to videotape her.

Attorney Teresa Toriseva says this is just the beginning and her team is ready to file against the West Virginia State Police and the people responsible for the incidents.

“We will be continuing to file cases on a rolling basis, with each case adding to the story,” Toriseva said. “Our investigation continues to reveal new information as more and more come forward.”

Toriseva is representing about 70 other women, including minors who participated in a junior program at the academy.

According to a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer, a member of the WV State Police, to state lawmakers, Governor Jim Justice, and the office of the Attorney General on February 16, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy. Toriseva says her clients and other female Junior Trooper program attendees accessed and used the female locker room at the Academy during the time the anonymous letter states the cameras were in use. Toriseva also says the taping of the females in the Academy did not end until 2020, the same time the Junior Trooper Program was discontinued in 2020.

On March 20, West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned from his position and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Jack Chambers to the position.

The governor calls these allegations a violation of women’s rights, saying a women’s locker room should be considered a “safe place,” and urged Chambers to get to the bottom of the situation.

”We don’t need to turn our back on the whole because the bad actors are the few. We need to do our job to develop a real confidence that the people are satisfied that we did our job. But we don’t ever need to forget who brought us to the dance too and I say that in slang, but we owe a lot of gratitude to our state police,” Governor Justice told 7News.

According to Toriseva, the women say they have suffered anxiety, humiliation, annoyance, inconvenience, invasion of privacy, emotional distress, pain, suffering, mental anguish, loss of ability to enjoy life and other damages.

Lesnett and Talkington told CNN that they fear they have a target on their backs but also fear that no one comes forward because of retaliation.