WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hidden cameras, physical abuse, sexual assault.

Those are all crimes that are supposed to be prevented by law enforcement, but multiple documents sent to the West Virginia State Police allege that’s what’s happening inside the agency.

For months, lawyers have sent intent-to-sue notices to the West Virginia State Police on behalf of women who attended the West Virginia State Police Academy.

The latest notice filed includes more women who have come forward and will be the last before lawsuits are filed.

“We have a cultural problem at the West Virginia State Police Training Academy and it is a culture of misogyny and toxicity towards women in particular.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Wheeling-based Attorney Teresa Toriseva now represents 67 women who attended the West Virginia State Police Academy, some of which were minors at the time.

At first, their claims started with a hidden camera in the locker room.

Early reports, confirmed by Governor Jim Justice, said that West Virginia State Police destroyed evidence from the hidden camera.

Toriseva said she independently investigated those reports and found them to be true.

“As we understand it, it was a jump drive that was destroyed. We have also corroborated independently that there was videotaping in the women’s locker room at the State Police Training Academy. We have also independently corroborated that it was destroyed, that some evidence was destroyed.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

The latest notice of intent to sue filed on June 16 details what Toriseva called a hostile work environment with alleged physical and sexual abuse, hazing and sexual assault.

“As you can imagine, an environment that allows a camera recording to occur and the women’s locker room, or to be placed in the first place by those that are in charge of the training academy and running it, you can imagine that there might be worse stories. We’re in fact, finding that to be true.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Toriseva said more women keep coming forward to tell their stories.

For them, it’s about the future of the West Virginia State Police Academy and the future of women in law enforcement.

“For many of them, they think, What if my daughter wants to be a police officer? The Academy is supposed to be a safe place. This is a place where we go and train and learn how to become police officers with our peers and it’s not a safe place.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Toriseva said her office will be moving forward with filing the lawsuits very soon.

In those documents, she intends to go into detail about each alleged incident and “who did what” at the Academy.

“We want transparency and then we want reform.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

7News did reach out to the West Virginia State Police for comment about this notice of legal action, but we have not heard back.

In the past, officials have told WTRF and our news partners that they cannot speak about active investigations or litigation that is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.