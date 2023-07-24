(WTRF) – There’s still work to do.

Those are the words of the attorney representing dozens of women who are filing lawsuits against the West Virginia State Police.

Wheeling-based attorney Teresa Toriseva said she and her clients believe that the recent changes announced by Superintendent Colonel Jack Chambers are moving in the right direction

7News told you about numerous changes being made at the West Virginia State Police and state police academy.

Toriseva said although the news is hopeful, the changes need to be permanent and there needs to be more of them.

She feels that more change needs to come from the top and wants to see women in positions of power in the state’s top law enforcement agency.

“The West Virginia State Police as a top-down organization and the culture is run from the top. Until women are in those positions of power, we are not going to have a culture change and the culture is what led to what happened at the academy.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

As part of the changes that were announced, the West Virginia State Police Academy is replacing its camera system with 60 new top-of-the-line cameras. There have also been staffing changes and curriculum adjustments, including a Civil Rights Class that will be taught by the FBI.

“We do believe it’s the right direction, but there’s a lot more work to do. So, we absolutely have to have what they have begun to talk about, these changes need to be permanent and there needs to be a lot more. There are changes in the curriculum regarding color of law, civil rights violations, teachings that begs the question, you weren’t already doing that?” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Female barracks at the academy will also be upgraded and staffed with a female staff member in-house.

For months Toriseva has called for an outside investigation into the hidden cameras at the state police academy.

Now that a federal investigation is confirmed, she said that’s exactly what needs to happen.

“It can’t be a full, fair investigation conducted by the West Virginia State Police who have lost substantial credibility because of the publicly admitted destruction of evidence regarding prior investigations in this matter.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

