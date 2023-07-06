(WTRF) – From the original letter that exposed alleged crimes within the West Virginia State Police to now about 70 women who have come forward claiming abuse.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: Timeline

The investigation into the West Virginia State Police has gone on for months.

There have been changes in the top leadership, but lawsuits have now been officially filed claiming it’s not enough.

Lawyers representing female law enforcement who attended the West Virginia State Police Academy say they’re ready for the next phase in this process that will allow their investigation to go deeper.

These women have demanded the same things from the beginning; know that they weren’t being taped and to make changes to what they’re calling a toxic and hostile work environment.

Their attorneys say now that the first lawsuit has been filed they can demand answers for their clients.

“There must be hundreds just based on the numbers that exist at our law firm and the phone continues to ring.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Attorney Teresa Toriseva says she expects for hundreds of lawsuits to be filed related to the West Virginia State Police Academy.

“These women are suffering there. They feel horribly exposed. They have fears about showing up on the dark web.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

It all started with the first filing just last week.

According to court documents, a current employee of the West Virginia State Police, who regularly used the female locker room, is known to be videotaped on hidden cameras.

The evidence of which the state and Governor Jim Justice have since confirmed was destroyed.

Toriseva explains the official filing means her legal team can get more answers in their own investigations, especially when it comes to electronic data.

“We can demand answers that we have previously been denied. We can force we can take depositions. We can put people under oath and make them answer under the penalty of perjury. Did you do this? Were you there for that?” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

That becomes especially important, Toriseva said, when talking about the video from the hidden camera.

7News asked if she believed the evidence was really destroyed.

“In my opinion, yes. Not only do I think it’s going to come out, I think they destroyed a jump drive, which is like a photocopy of a piece of paper. I believe that the women that we represent all want answers, extensive proof, so there needs to be a forensic analysis of their electronic data going back as far back as forensic analysts can go, decades.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Toriseva said her team’s investigation also found that the women’s locker room at the academy was used for public events, not just for training officers, which is another reason the number of lawsuits could grow.

We continue to learn more information about how publicly the academy women’s locker room was used by those not in law enforcement. We’re hearing and learning things like aerobics classes and yoga classes and other things we’re working to confirm on our investigation, so this is a public place. Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Each of the lawsuits will be different, representing a different story and case. Toriseva explained they involve the hidden cameras, a toxic work environment and even claims of physical and sexual abuse and assault.

As these women demand answers, Toriseva said it’s the Governor’s “responsibility” and “duty” to lead the way to fix this.

We at 7News and our sister station WOWK in Charleston continue to reach out to the West Virginia State Police for comment.

When we hear back, we will let you know.

However, the law enforcement agency has continued to say in the past that they cannot comment on any active investigations or lawsuits regarding this matter.

Governor Jim Justice continues to back the new leadership put in place when the investigation began.

“A million apologies. There’s no excuse. There’s no excuse whatsoever. You know, I do have confidence in the leader of the band that we have there right now.” “I don’t like it. I just don’t like it and I’ve expressed that view over and over and over and I expect action. There’s all there is to it.” Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

The Governor said during a press briefing on Wednesday that he believes change is happening, not just with the leadership.

“I’m not the patient guy in the room. I am the super impatient guy in the room. As I understand there are things going on with the academy and training and everything and there are changes that have really been made in regard to that, really do believe that those changes are either happening or have already been made.” Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

Change at the academy is something that all parties say they want and something that Toriseva said officers from across the state are backing as they show support for her clients.

“We’ve had so many male law enforcement officers, from sheriff’s deputies to state troopers to city and municipal officers reach out to say ‘Hey, we got you. We support you. This is not okay. This is not who we are’.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

Toriseva said her clients maintain that not all law enforcement is bad. Their issue is with the leadership that allowed these incidents to happen, not with all the officers who patrol the streets.

However, Toriseva said if the issues at the West Virginia State Police Academy aren’t fixed, this becomes who the state is.

“If we don’t fix this, then this is exactly who we are. If we allow it to occur, and we don’t have full accountability and a plan going forward so that it can’t happen again, there’s no excuse.” Teresa Toriseva, Trial Lawyer

This is still a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.