VIDEO: Lawsuit filed against West Virginia State Police trooper who allegedly drugged, kidnapped, raped woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed on Friday against a West Virginia State Police trooper and two other men alleging that they kidnapped and raped a woman.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION: TIMELINE

According to the complaint filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, the lawsuits defendants are Trooper Michael Miller, the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), The Front Room – also known as Pappy’s Bar and Grille – the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) and two other men.

The suit alleges that Miller told a woman at a bar in Logan County that he was a WVSP Trooper and he needed to speak with them on July 10, 2021.

Miller and the two other men then allegedly abducted the woman. When the alleged victim tried to get help from a friend, the suit said the three men obscured her view and took her out of the bar.

The woman was sexually assaulted by Miller, the lawsuit said, and she was left in the parking lot of another bar.

When the alleged victim tried to report the incident, a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said she should not report the rape or go to the hospital, the complaint said. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office told 13 News in April 2023 that they are launching an investigation into the deputy.

The lawsuit said the WVSP was aware of the allegations against Trooper Miller but did not do anything.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Trooper Michael Miller alleging that he kidnapped and raped a woman.

The first lawsuit claimed the incident happened in Logan, West Virginia, in December 2021. It said that on the night of the incident, Miller was flashing his badge around at the American Legion Post 19 Club. The complaint said the victim remembers feeling like they were about to pass out and then woke up the next day covered in blood, urine and feces.

Attorney Jesse Forbes told 13 News in May 2023 that the rape unit at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital confirmed the woman was victimized. The hospital also contacted a victim advocate who reported the incident to the FBI.

Following the alleged incident, Forbes also said Miller tried to contact the woman through a Facebook message to ask if he left his hat in her car.

The complaint alleges that the West Virginia State Police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office had knowledge of the allegations and did not “appropriately investigate Trooper Miller.”

The West Virginia State Police confirmed the FBI is investigating allegations against a current employee, and they said an internal investigation will follow the FBI’s investigation.

No criminal charges against Miller have been filed.