WEST VIRGINIA – On Friday afternoon, Captain R. A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released an update from Colonel J. C. Chamberson the investigation into the police organization.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The West Virginia State Police say Chambers desires to be transparent and keep the public informed.

They provided the following information on the status of several pending investigations:



• The hidden camera at the WVSP academy and the destruction of the storage device that contained footage from the hidden camera are currently the subject of federal and internal investigations.

• Regarding the domestic issues and related criminal investigation of Joseph Comer, the domestic violence protective order was dismissed by a Family Court Judge at the petitioner’s request. The state criminal charges for strangulation and domestic battery remain pending in Ritchie County Circuit Court.

• The alleged sexual assaults of two women in Logan County by a state trooper remain under

Federal Investigation. Presently, both women have filed civil actions related to the allegations.

• The I-81 matter remains the subject of Federal and State criminal investigations and an internal

investigation.



WVSP says the following steps have been taken to improve accountability and oversight:



• Previously, some supervisory personnel approved his or her own time entry and leave activity.

The superintendent now requires all daily activity reports or hours worked to be approved by the

next-line supervisor.

• The superintendent engaged the FBI to provide training for all members of the WVSP in civil

rights violations and the responsibility of acting under “color of law.” Several members underwent the training during in-service. The remainder of the members shall receive the training in the next round of in-service.

• Four troopers have recently separated from employment due to the recognition of failing to meet the standards and expectations of the WVSP.

• At the direction of DHS, the WVSP has collected and reviewed all currently effective

Memorandums of Understanding into which the WVSP has entered with other agencies.

• The superintendent requested the assistance of DHS’s Division of Administrative Services to

provide assistance and guidance in grants, human resources, purchasing, payroll, and accounting.

• Superintendent Chambers sent a letter of apology to any female victimized by the hidden camera in the WVSP Academy Locker room.

• The WVSP, DHS, and Marshall University are working to implement the Marshall University Health Line to aid females who believe themselves victims of the hidden camera system.



The following information details efforts and improvements to the West Virginia State Police

Training Academy:



• The superintendent directed the upgrade of the current camera system with 60 new cameras to

improve the security of the Academy compound, its entrances, and other common areas.

• The superintendent directed the installation of an Access Control System on all of Academy

complex entries to limit and record all access.

• Staffing changes.

• Curriculum adjustment to provide a better educational environment and retention of knowledge.

• Limiting the stress inoculation period for the first few weeks, then providing a transition to more academic and experiential training.

• Signed a memorandum of understanding with WVSU that will award 30 college credit hours for

Basic class members upon graduation and 90 credit hours hours for Cadets upon graduation.

• Upgrades to female barracks with in-house female staff member.

• The superintendent directed the Deputy Superintendent to meet with all female trainees at the

beginning and end of all training classes. This meeting is to inform the female trainees that each

may contact persons outside of the academy in the event an issue exists with academy staff.

WVSP officials acknowledge the support shown to the West Virginia State Police by the

Governor’s Office, the State Legislature, the citizens of West Virginia, and our media partners. The WVSP also extends its thanks for the support and dedication shown by the

current membership of the West Virginia State Police, both sworn and civilian.

