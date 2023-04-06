UPDATE (10:51 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5): The Logan County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News partner, 13 News, that they are launching an investigation into the deputy who allegedly told the victim to not report the alleged incident.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A second person is alleging that a West Virginia State Police trooper drugged, kidnapped and raped them and they are intending to sue.

Calwell Luce diTrapano, PLLC, sent a letter to several government officials on Wednesday saying that they were contacted by a victim that alleges a trooper – along with two other people – drugged, kidnapped and raped them in July 2021 in Logan.

The letter says this happened first at a bar, and then in a vehicle.

According to the 30-day intent to sue letter, the victim attempted to contact law enforcement but was told to not go to the hospital to not file a report.

The trooper mentioned in the letter is the same trooper mentioned in a previous intent to sue letter dated March 21 from Calwell Luce diTrapano, PLLC.

The trooper has not been criminally charged.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says that the FBI is investigating the first incident.

7News partner, 13 News, has reached out to the West Virginia State Police. Last week, they told us, “WVSP is aware that the FBI is investigating allegations against one of its current employees. WVSP’s internal investigation of these allegations will follow the FBI’s investigation to avoid interfering with it. WVSP has received notice of intent to sue from Mr. DiTrapano in connection with these allegations. WVSP cannot provide any comment on the allegations, as they are the potential subject of both criminal and civil actions.”