Wheeling Attorney Teresa Toriseva says she has sent a letter to Colonel Jack Chambers of the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey that a lawsuit will be coming on behalf of three underage females who may have been filmed at West Virginia State Police Academy.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATION: TIMELINE

“The West Virginia State Police is the top law enforcement agency in the State. This means it has the highest duty and responsibility to protect all West Virginians, civilians and law enforcement, adults and minors. It also has the duty and responsibility to preserve all evidence.” Teresa Toriseva

The females were part of the Junior Trooper Program held at the West Virginia State Police Academy. To be in the Junior Tropper Program, you must be between the ages of 14 and 17.

According to an anonymous letter sent to state lawmakers, Governor Jim Justice, and the office of the Attorney General on February 16, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy. Toriseva says her clients and other female Junior Trooper program attendees accessed and used the female locker room at the Academy during the time the anonymous letter states the cameras were in use. Toriseva also says the taping of the females in the Academy did not end until 2020, the same time the Junior Trooper Program was discontinued in 2020.

It’s alleged that when the evidence of the filming was happening at the Acadamy a West Virginia State Police employee destroyed the evidence.

“The deeper the investigation goes, the more shocking the conduct. All the women who came through the Academy during the time the camera or cameras were being operated hope they were not filmed. With the admitted destruction of evidence, the burden is now on the West Virginia State Police to prove these women were not filmed.” Teresa Toriseva

The names of the individuals are not being revealed to prevent further harm, according to Toriseva