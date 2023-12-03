MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s bowl game destination is set.

West Virginia (8-4) will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It marks the program’s third postseason appearance under head coach Neal Brown and the first since 2021.

Brown and company will face projected top 5 NFL Draft pick Drake Maye and North Carolina (8-4).

“We are excited to share the selection of West Virginia and North Carolina for this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “These two teams have amazing fan bases, and we are confident this matchup will provide a compelling game and memorable experiences for fans and players alike.”

WVU is 16-23, all-time, in bowl games. The Mountaineers will be looking for their first bowl game victory since beating Army in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, 2020.

West Virginia won each of the last two games of the regular season and four of its last five games, dating back to the end of October.

The Tar Heels entered this season as a dark horse to win the ACC but limped to the finish, losing four of their final six games. UNC ended the regular season on a two-game losing streak, falling by double digits to Clemson and NC State.

“We look forward to hosting two great college football programs in West Virginia and North Carolina as they represent the ACC and Big 12 in this year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Joe Tuza, president of Duke’s Mayo. “We love bringing fans together through one of our favorite southern traditions – college football. In addition to what we know will be some great football, we’ll be creating memorable experiences for the teams, devoted fans, and the city of Charlotte at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the only bowl with ‘Twang'”.

WVU has played in this bowl game twice before. However, both appearances occurred while the bowl game was under different sponsorship control.

No. 15 WVU fell to Virginia in the inaugural Continental Tire Bowl in 2002. Six years later, the Mountaineers defeated North Carolina by one, 31-30, in front of more than 73,000 fans in attendance at the Meineke Car Care Bowl. Pat White was named the game’s MVP in the final game of his West Virginia career.

Those two games are the most-attended games in the bowl game’s history, spanning all four naming rights changes.