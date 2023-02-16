A former West Virginia Mountaineer has his estate up for auction.

Robert Lee ‘Sam’ Huff will have estate up for auction on March 10 at 10am.

The auction is being held by Damewood Auctioneers and the auction can be bid in-person and or online.

A list of items include Huff’s pro football hall of fame ring, a framed West Virginia Mountaineer playing jersey, Huff’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrine dress jacket, and 159 other items.

In 1982, Huff became the second WVU player to be inducted into both the College and Pro football Halls of Fame. In 2005, Huff’s uniform number 75 was retired by West Virginia University.

Huff died on November 13, 2021.

You can see the full list of items here.