West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker said head football coach Neal Brown will be back next year.

Baker said Neal Brown will continue to be the head coach heading into the 2024 season as head coach of the Mountaineers on Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval.

Brown finished the season 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play in 2023.

In his 5 seasons with WVU Brown is 3o-29 overall with a record of 20-24 in the Big 12 Conference.

