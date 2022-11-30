West Virginia University has hired a new athletic director.

According to Sports Illustrated and AP, WVU has hired North Texas Athletic Director Wren Baker.

Baker will be replacing Shane Lyons after he was let go from WVU on November 14.

Baker has been at North Texas for six years.

The North Texas program has won 17 conference and division titles since he took over.

President of West Virginia, Gordon Gee said the new athletic director would evaluate the head football coaching position.

Neal Brown, head football coach, is expected to remain the head coach in 2023 according to SI.

The change comes in the midst of struggles for the football team, which is 5-7 overall this season, and has enjoyed just one winning season under head coach Neal Brown.