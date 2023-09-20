Recently, U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the best nursing programs in the nation with West Virginia University ranked.

West Virginia University was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as tied for 86th out of the 656 programs ranked, up from No. 93 the previous year.

According to U.S. News & World Report West Virginia University has a reputation score of 3.5.

Established in 1960, the WVU School of Nursing offers innovative academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate level to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape in-person at five campuses, including Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown, as well as online program options.

“This ranking is an excellent illustration of the hard work of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “Our students and their success, both academic and personal, are our top priorities.”

Duke University and the University of Pennsylvania both tied for first on the list.