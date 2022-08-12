MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert returns Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the first time since 2019. The concert gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center. FallFest is free and open to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs.

This year’s performers are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money.

Polo G

Chicago native and Columbia Records artist Polo G is one of music’s top rising talents. His 2021 album “Hall of Fame” debuted at No. 1 on the “Billboard” Top 200. His four-time platinum No. 1 single “RAPSTAR” earned him his first nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist. His critically acclaimed platinum debut album “Die A Legend,” included the six-time platinum “Billboard” hit “Pop Out” featuring Lil Tjay. Polo G’s artistry stems from necessity. He utilizes his music as an outlet to constructively verbalize the perils he and others have faced in impoverished communities. His lyrics focus on real-life struggles like racial inequality, violence and mental health. Polo G’s set is expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch has “built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music,” according to Billboard. He has earned eight No. 1 singles, including “Small Town Boy,” “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads.” Also to his credit are four Top Five albums, nine gold and platinum-certified singles and more than 3.3 billion global on-demand streams. His recent duet with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” spent six weeks at No. 1. Dustin Lynch’s set is expected to begin at 7:50 p.m.

Dirty Heads

Following in the footsteps of their California brothers Sublime, Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae and rock along with that laid-back SoCal attitude. Their viral TikTok hit “Vacation” was released in 2017. The band’s most recent single is a breezy new cover of Joe Walsh’s 1978 song “Life’s Been Good.” Dirty Heads’ set is expected to begin at 6:25 p.m.

Tay Money

Known for her unmistakable Texas twang and catchy, braggadocious rhymes, Tay Money is making a name for herself among her female hip-hop peers. Her most recent album “Girls Gone Duh,” features the singles “PBJ,” “Walk,” “Asthma Pump” ft. Flo Milli and the viral hit “The Assignment.” Tay Money will open the show at 5:45 p.m.

FallFest is free to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs. IDs will be swiped at the gates. Students with valid WVU Student IDs are permitted one guest age 17 and older. WVU students with guests may enter any gate. Guest tickets are not required, but guests should be prepared to show proof of age.

Gates open at 5 p.m. There are three gates – Gate A is located at the Rec Center Tennis Courts; Gate B is located at the Towers PRT station exit and Gate C is located on Rec Center Drive between the Student Rec Center and the WVU Medicine/Pharmacy/Student Health/Applied Human Sciences Building (formerly CPASS).

Buses will run continuously between the Mountainlair and the Braxton Tower portico from 4 p.m. until one hour after the concert concludes. The PRT will also run until one hour after the concert ends. If you are using Uber, Lyft or a taxi for transportation, drop-off and pickup will be at the intersection of Morrill Way and Rec Center Drive near WVU Short Term Lot ST1. Free parking will be available beginning at 4 p.m. in WVU Short Term Lot ST9 across from the Art Museum and in WVU Short Term Lot ST1 off Patteson Drive.

The clear bag policy will be enforced. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size; small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle/strap and no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”); or plastic storage bags (one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, Ziplock bag or similar) will be permitted.

This is an alcohol-free event. Attendees should note that no smoking will be permitted in accordance with WVU’s tobacco-free campus policy. Glow sticks, selfie sticks, professional cameras, video and audio recording, coolers, and hard containers are also prohibited. For a complete list of event guidelines and restrictions, visit events.wvu.edu. As an additional safety measure, all concertgoers will be subject to random security checks and wanding before entering the gates.

FallFest is a rain-or-shine event