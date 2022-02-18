The West Virginia University football program will be holding walk-on tryouts Monday, February 21.

The tryout will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium.

To try out you will need to follow the next steps:

Negative COVID test within 48 hours is required

Proof of Insurance (physical must be within the last six months)

Completed physical form (PDF) from a physician

Proof of Registration as a full time WVU Student (e.g., printout of class schedule with total number of credits listed)

Completed Compliance Form

Proof of prior Sickle Cell Test or sign the WVU Sickle Cell Form Waiver (PDF)

You must also complete a football compliance form and have all materials sent in by 4 p.m Febuary 20 to preston.wages@mail.wvu.edu.