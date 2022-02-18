The West Virginia University football program will be holding walk-on tryouts Monday, February 21.
The tryout will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility next to Milan Puskar Stadium.
To try out you will need to follow the next steps:
- Negative COVID test within 48 hours is required
- Proof of Insurance (physical must be within the last six months)
- Completed physical form (PDF) from a physician
- Proof of Registration as a full time WVU Student (e.g., printout of class schedule with total number of credits listed)
- Completed Compliance Form
- Proof of prior Sickle Cell Test or sign the WVU Sickle Cell Form Waiver (PDF)
You must also complete a football compliance form and have all materials sent in by 4 p.m Febuary 20 to preston.wages@mail.wvu.edu.