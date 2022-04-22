MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— Mary Roush ushered in a new era at West Virginia University Friday (April 22) as she takes over as the Mountaineer Mascot from Colson Glover, who ended his term during the traditional passing of the rifle ceremony at the Erickson Alumni Center.

The youngest Mountaineer and third woman to hold the title, Roush is a freshman public relations major and sports communications minor from Mason. She was named the mascot during the March 5 men’s WVU vs. TCU basketball game. Her first official appearance as Mountaineer will be at the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game Saturday (April 23) at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“I cannot put into words how much it means to me to represent the state and University I love,” Roush said. “I am thrilled to begin my term and lead Mountaineers, wherever they may be, to believe in themselves and the fundamental values of what it means to be a Mountaineer and West Virginian. It is a true honor and privilege to serve as our 68th Mountaineer Mascot.”

Glover, a senior neuroscience major, said that even though he has donned the buckskins for the last time, the memories of this honor will remain with him for the rest of his life.

“Every picture, handshake, conversation and child’s smile has left a lasting impact on me that I will cherish forever,” Glover said. “While this chapter of my life comes to a close, I am excited to see what Mary and others will accomplish in the role. I am so proud knowing that the goal I set at the start of my term, of changing the lives of Mountaineer Nation, will be preserved and carried on for many years to come.” Read more about the Mountaineer Mascot tradition.