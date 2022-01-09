WVU issues Campus Warning for burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police received a report of a burglary in progress Sunday morning, Jan. 9 at approximate 6:30 a.m. in Vandalia Hall.

During the investigation, it was determined that an individual entered an apartment and stole a video game console but ran away after being discovered and left behind a TV that appears to be from another location.

The suspect has not been located and is described as a black male approximately 5’10” wearing a white hoodie, maroon vest and dark colored pants.

Police are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.

West Virginia University officials say they are committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the campus community. The following safety tips are designed to help avoid potential crime.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911. If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or UPD at 304-293-3136. Download WVU’s LiveSafe app. If you encounter an emergency on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system if available. Inspect locks on your doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively.

Do not admit strangers into your residence hall, apartment or house. Limit the amount of personal information you post online. Never leave notes on your door indicating you are out for the night or out of town. Make sure to lock windows, doors, and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others. If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued. If you are confronted, cooperate.

Give the criminal what he/she asks for – wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards, act. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Don’t make sudden moves or try to take on the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description, and call police immediately. Always be aware of your surroundings.

Mark and record serial numbers of electronics and other valuables. If harassed or assaulted, scream and attempt to run for safety. Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones – as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.

