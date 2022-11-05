Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through the WVU Safety & Wellness social media accounts. Neither incident involved a WVU student or member of the campus community, and in both cases, there was no immediate threat to campus based on the information available.

“These are the latest in several similar crimes that happened in the same general area since September, and I want our campus community, especially students, to be aware of them, but also to know that our department works closely with Morgantown Police to address incidents such as these,” UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “The relationship we have with MPD is important and we appreciate their partnership.”

Morgantown Police is investigating both incidents which occurred along High Street in the early morning hours. In each incident, a person was injured and the search for suspects continues.

Anyone with information about either incident should contact Morgantown Police at 304-284-7522. Callers may also share information anonymously at 304-284-7520.

WVU is committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the University community. University officials remind students to always remain aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas and consider other personal safety tips, advice and services located at safety.wvu.edu and police.wvu.edu. The following safety tips are designed to help avoid potential crime.