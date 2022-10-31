West Virginia Weather

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
40°
Triadelphia
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Ohio Kings Island announces Adventure Port for 2023
Gallery
Top Stories
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and …
Ohio Valley will be under a freeze warning
Woman claims she was discriminated against
Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Team Of The Week
Band of The Week
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements
Top Stories
West Liberty Men 9th in NCAA.com Preseason Power …
Texas Tech might use 3-QB system vs. West Virginia
Ohio State, Michigan making Big Ten look like Big …
Memories of 2017 reverberate as No. 2 Ohio State …
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Golden Apple Awards
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
West Virginia Weather
Ohio Valley will be under a freeze warning
Top West Virginia Weather Headlines
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2022 11:59 pm
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Woman claims she was discriminated against
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and …
Man throws 86-year-old to steal her keys
Inmate sentenced for bribery charge
Jumping worm could be a threat
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Woman claims she was discriminated against
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and …
Man throws 86-year-old to steal her keys
Inmate sentenced for bribery charge
Jumping worm could be a threat
Trending Stories
Woman claims she was discriminated against
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and …
Man throws 86-year-old to steal her keys
Inmate sentenced for bribery charge
Jumping worm could be a threat
Ohio Valley will be under a freeze warning
1 dead after crash involving school bus
Don't Miss
Adam’s Tuesday Morning Weather
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta
Adam’s Wednesday Morning Weather
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Weather Update
Augusta Levy grant will impact all of West Virginia