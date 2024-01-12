WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Appalachian Power released a statement Friday night about the predicted high winds and possible power outages.

Appalachian Power says it is prepared for a storm expected to bring high winds across much of its service area Friday night through midday Saturday.

Weather

Of most significant concern for Appalachian Power is expected strong and frequent wind gusts across its West Virginia, southwest Virginia, and northeast Tennessee service areas.

Friday evening, frequent gusts of 45-55 mph are expected. A second round of high winds upward of 60 mph are expected Friday night through early Saturday afternoon.

Storm Preparation Efforts

Before the storm, all Appalachian Power crews and contractors are on alert in their respective locations, packed and prepared to work. In addition, the company has secured additional crews to assist if outages occur.

The company’s storm response team will make decisions on moving workers once the extent and location of damage are known.

Safety Message

Wind storms cause damage that can bring down power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Click here for additional safety tips.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit Appalachian Power alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime by visiting Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Appalachian Power will issue further updates should widespread outages occur.