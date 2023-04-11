Yes!

The Ohio Valley will be treated to an intergalactic show on Monday, April 8, 2024, when a Total Solar Eclipse crosses over North America.

A map view of the path of totality for the solar eclipse.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

This occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken when the peak eclipse occurs.

Explanation of a Solar Eclipse.

Will Ohio be able to view the 2024 Total Eclipse?

A zoomed in view of the path of totality and the 95% full track.

Our region will witness what’s called partial solar eclipse with the area roughly within the 95-96% full eclipse range. The Moon will cover near all of the Sun, meaning a spectacular sight if the clouds cooperate!

Times to be aware of on Monday April 8, 2024:

Partial Eclipse Begins: 1:59 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 3:16 PM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:29 PM

A fun fact for this upcoming eclipse: after the one on April 8, 2024 the next Total Solar Eclipse than can be visible in the Contiguous United States will be Aug 23, 2044.

How to view the eclipse safely

Although this event does not occur often, it is critical to view the event safely!

One way to do so is to not look at the eclipse until the total phase occurs unless wearing specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

Viewing any part of the Sun through a telescope, camera lense, or binoculars without a specialized solar filter attached will cause severe eye damage. The concentrated solar rays will burn through any non solar filters lense and cause eye damage.

As the event gets closer, we will have more ways for you to safely view the eclipse and have updates if sky conditions will cooperate or not.