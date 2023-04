Wheeling W VA. (WTRF) – Are you ready for earlier sunrises and longer days? Absolutely!

The good news is, our last 7 AM sunrise is April 5th, 2023!

Last 7 AM sunrise for the Ohio Valley till September.

From now until September 12th, 2023 our sunrise will occur before 7 AM Eastern Daylight Time

The earliest sunrise for our region will occur from June 8th through the 20th where the sun is expected to rise around 5:53 AM!