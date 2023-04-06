Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Spring’s first full moon is set to take place April 5th, with its peak illumination being seen around Thursday, April 6th at 12:37 am.

Although named the Pink Moon, it doesn’t actually contain a pink Hue to the moon’s color.

The Pink Moon gets its name from a pink wildflower that blooms around this time of year.

Clouds or Clear Skies?

Predictor’s Clouds Overhead During Peak Light

Although Clouds will be present during the time for max illumination, Portions of northeastern Ohio, and central PA, & West Virginia could see broken pockets making it possible.

Clouds will likely be overhead during the peak hours of illumination, although the moon will still be brightly shining during our clearing skies Friday night.

If you missed this year’s Pink Moon, Don’t worry!

The next upcoming full moons will be May 5th the “Flower Moon/Total Eclipse”, June 4th the “Strawberry Moon”, and July 3rd’s “Buck Moon”.