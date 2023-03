Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Advisory for the Ohio Valley.

Wind Advisory outlining our region.

The advisory goes into effect at 12 PM Saturday and expires at 8 PM Saturday.

Winds will blow from the southwest sustained around 20-30 mph into the afternoon hours with gusts exceeding 50 mph possible.

This could result in downed trees which could cause power outages into the afternoon/evening hours.