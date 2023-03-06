Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – As we head into the third month of 2023, we have to talk about the first full moon of the month! For March, this is called the Worm Moon or the first full moon of March.

Full Moon Details.

It is also called the Lenten Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon and Sugar Moon.

The Moon will be at its peak fullest at 7:40 AM on Tuesday March 7th.

History Behind It:

The Worm Moon received its name from the earthworms that return to the upper parts of the soil once the ground and air warms up.

This typically happens when we approach the change from astronomical Winter to Spring.

Will We See the Full Moon?

If you are looking to view its peak fullness Tuesday morning, the odds are not in your favor.

Predictor look at cloud cover and possible precip early Tuesday morning.

There will be a better viewing setup for the Ohio Valley to witness some form of peak fullness as clouds are expected to clear out as we head into the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday.