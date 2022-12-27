New Year’s Weekend Weather Forecast

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party.

Saturday, New Year’s Eve:

It’s looking like a scattered showers type of weekend, with rain showers starting Friday night into Saturday. Our max temperature for New Year’s Eve Day will be 50°F while our overnight low will get down to 45°F. It will feel more like 48°F around the time that the ball drops if you happen to be outside. This will be most certainly one of the warmer New Year’s we have seen. Winds will be light from the south 05-10 mph, so it shouldn’t be much of a problem holding onto an umbrella.

Sunday, New Year’s Day:

We made it to 2023! Another Rinse & Repeat forecast for New Year’s Day, no pun intended, with scattered showers into the late evening hours. Our max temperature for the day will be 52°F & our low will be 47°F. Winds will pick up a bit on New Year’s Day averaging around 08-12 mph sustained, with gusts up to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts, although too far away still to be determined, will be slightly less on Sunday than Saturday, so travel should likely have little to no impacts due to weather. Cloud coverage lingers into the New Year but don’t let that dampen your spirits! Enjoy the warmer temperatures & Happy New Year!