A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County

Tyler County was issued a freeze watch.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday.

This just in! It's gonna be #cold tomorrow morning! Frosty cold. Protected tender plants! I have more details later today @WTRF7News https://t.co/Ul5WUogQGs — Zach Petey (@Zach_PeteyWx) October 19, 2022

The freeze watch for Tyler County is in effect from this evening through Thursday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to be as low as 29.