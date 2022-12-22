Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area.

The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday and runs until 1:00pm Friday.

Winter weather alerts for the tri-state area.

As a cold front moves on through early tomorrow morning, we will see rain change into snow. While snow looks to accumulate 1-3 inches, our main concern will be flash freezing as an water on road ways will freeze as temperatures rapidly drop from the lower 40’s down to the teens and single digits tomorrow morning.

The StormTracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates as this system moves on into our area.