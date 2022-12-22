Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Chill Watch for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area.

The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday morning and runs until 1:00pm Saturday afternoon.

Wind Advisory for the tri-state area.

As a cold front moves on through tomorrow bringing with it very cold temperatures and rain changing to snow, we will also see gusty winds out behind the front throughout the day Friday. Winds are expected to be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts of up to 40-45 mph. A few localized gusts over 50 mph are not out of the picture.

With that the chance of power outages is possible. So not a bad idea to make a fire laid in the fire place, have some flashlights with extra batteries on stand by, and make sure your phone is charged before you head to bed tonight

The StormTracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates as this system continues to move on into the Ohio Valley.